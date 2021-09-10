461 new objects found in the solar system

In the little-studied region of the solar system, scientists have discovered 461 objects previously unknown to astronomers.

These are small ice bodies whose trajectories have remained virtually unchanged since the formation of the solar system, according to a study published in arXiv.

All finds were made in the Kuiper belt – the region of the solar system from the orbit of Neptune to a distance of about 55 astronomical units from the Sun. The Kuiper Belt is similar to the asteroid belt, but it is about 20 times wider and 20-200 times more massive. It consists mainly of small bodies – material left over from the formation of the solar system.

Since the Kuiper belt is very far away, practically not illuminated, and the objects in it are quite small, they have been little studied by science. In the new study, scientists used data from the Dark Energy Survey, which was conducted in 2013-2019, to study the expansion of the universe and dark energy. They identified 815 trans-Neptunian objects, 461 of which were discovered for the first time.

This is a very significant discovery, scientists say. Until now, astronomers have known about 3 thousand trans-Neptunian objects. The new find will help to better understand how the solar system was formed.