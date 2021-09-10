A huge dog bone was found in space. What is it

The dimensions of Cleopatra are 270 kilometers, she has her own satellites. The object is now orbiting in the region between Mars and Jupiter.

Recently, a new study of the asteroid was carried out, writes Live Science. Scientists have determined that it is a loose pile of debris that used to be one whole, and after having survived a collision with another space object, disbanded and merged again, but this time in a bizarre shape: two spherical areas and an isthmus between them.

Comparison of Cleopatra and northern Italy. Photo: ESO

According to scientists, Cleopatra – a truly unique body in our solar system, and studying it will allow you to learn more about it. The mass of the asteroid is 3.27 quadrillion tons, and the density – 3.4 grams per cubic centimeter.

Asteroid Cleopatra from different angles. Photo: ESO / Vernazza

The researchers were impressed by the asteroid’s rotation speed. Cleopatra spins so fast that it can begin to disintegrate at the slightest impact with another object. This is probably how the two satellites of the asteroid were formed. – Alexgelios and Cleoselena. They consist of stones that were previously part of Cleopatra.

Check out 25 strange space objects that have surprised scientists and amateur astronomers:

Love space? See it can get closer:

This is also interesting: