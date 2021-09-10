A participant in the meeting of the Olympians with Putin announced the extension of the quarantine :: Others :: RBC Sport

According to Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova, the meeting with the president will take place not on September 10, but on September 11. Because of this, athletes will have to stay in quarantine longer.

The quarantine of the Russian Olympic champions was extended due to the postponement of the meeting with Vladimir Putin. Gymnast Angelina Melnikova told about this in her Instagram story.

“Catch my cool mood. We have postponed the meeting to the 11th, so +1 day is here, “Melnikova wrote.

At the Tokyo Olympics, she won the gold medal in the artistic gymnastics team competition, as well as the bronze in the individual all-around and floor exercise.

Earlier, the athlete spoke about the conditions in which athletes live in quarantine. “In one room, in a hotel, isolated from all people. We will take COVID tests three times. It takes seven days to survive in one room, ”said the athlete.

Initially, the president’s meeting with the Olympic champions was to take place on September 10.

Earlier, sources close to the presidential administration told RBC that during the pandemic, a practice developed in which participants in personal meetings with Putin usually undergo preliminary quarantine. In August, for example, in this way the candidates for State Duma deputies from United Russia had to prepare for a conversation with the head of state. “Taking into account the fact that the situation is still far from normalization, special precautions are being taken against the head of state,” the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov explained.