A video card for mining on the AMD Navi 22 core was spotted on the Web / News / Overclockers.ua

Without further publicity, AMD’s AIB partners continue to supply miners with specialized graphics cards based on 2nd generation RDNA GPUs. We have already talked about the model based on the top-end GPU Navi 21, and now a device with a Navi 22 crystal is “lit up” on the Web. In terms of technical characteristics, the new product is close to the mobile Radeon RX 6700M.

The unnamed accelerator occupies two expansion slots and is equipped with a massive heatsink, which will be blown by the fans of the server racks. At the back of the device, two 8-pin connectors for additional power are soldered. There are apparently no video outputs.

The card’s arsenal includes 2304 stream processors, a 160-bit memory bus and a 10 GB GDDR6 buffer. The performance of the device when mining Ethereum (or other cryptocurrency based on the DaggerHashimoto algorithm) is 39 MH / s. For comparison, the Radeon RX 6700 XT produces about 48 MH / s, and the closest analogue of the new product is the Radeon RX 5600 XT with an indicator of around 40 MH / s.

No information has been received regarding the timing of the release and the price of the above-described video card for mining.

A source:

VideoCardz