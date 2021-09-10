After the Olympics, Putin demanded new solutions in sports at all levels :: Others :: RBC Sport

According to the president, new solutions are needed at all levels, from children’s sections to national teams.

Photo: Alexey Druzhinin / TASS



At the beginning of the meeting of the Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the need for new solutions in the field of sports. The meeting is being broadcasted by the Russia 24 TV channel.

“In order for them (athletes) to confidently move forward, to take new heights, support is needed, including primarily from the state. We need new modern solutions at all levels – from children’s sections and clubs to national teams, ”Putin said.

According to the President, there are already instructions to take measures to improve the management system for high performance sports. “I know that the government is now closely engaged in these issues. We need to carry out the relevant work as quickly as possible, ”Putin said.

In addition, he spoke about the proposal to create a federal training center in the Far East. “Preparations for the Games in Tokyo and Beijing have confirmed the relevance of such a platform,” the president added.

The meeting of the Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports is timed to sum up the results of the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo.

Before the start of the Olympics and Paralympics in Japan, the Russian sports federations moved the final training camp to Russia. The decision was due to the fact that athletes could not train in Tokyo due to coronavirus restrictions.

According to the head of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the federations held training camps in the Far East, where time zones are close to the venue of the Games.