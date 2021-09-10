Alan Wake: Remastered is available for pre-order on PS5 for 1,789 rubles – reprint details and screenshots

Immediately after the presentation Alan Wake: Remastered At the PlayStation Showcase 2021, Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games have opened pre-orders for the updated game and shared additional details about the re-release.

At the moment, the project is available for pre-order in all stores. The prices are as follows:

New parts :

When creating the remaster, the developers wanted to keep the unique visual style of Alan Wake, but at the same time improve the graphics in accordance with the expectations of modern players;

Nearly every element of the original game has been tweaked in one way or another, from the environment scenes to individual decorations, textures, sound effects, graphics and user interface;

Improved cutscenes, visual effects and lighting, increased detail of the environment. Characters received improved facial animations, lip sync and the models themselves with updated hair and shaders;

Trees and vegetation play an extremely important role in creating a tense atmosphere, so a dedicated team worked to make the game look as good as possible in this regard;

Developers have spent a long time optimizing to offer the best possible experience for each platform;

In particular, the game uses the features of tactile feedback and adaptive triggers DualSense, so that each weapon in the hands of the hero will feel in a special way.

Resolutions and frame rates on PlayStation consoles :

PS5 – 4K @ 60fps

PS4 Pro – 60fps performance mode or 4K quality mode at 30fps;

PS4 – 30 frames per second.

System requirements for PC :

Alan Wake: Remastered Coming Out 5 october on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on the Epic Games Store. In addition to the original game, the set will include two story add-ons The Signal and The Writer, as well as audio commentary from writer and creative director Sam Lake. Free upgrade of versions from old consoles to new ones is supported.

Official graphics comparison :

