Alenichev appreciated Karpin’s decision not to call Dziuba into the Russian national team – Gazeta.Ru

Former midfielder of the Russian national team Dmitry Alenichev commented on the decision of the head coach of the national team Valery Karpin not to call forward of St. Petersburg Zenit Artem Dziuba for the September 2022 World Cup selection matches.

“Karpin made an absolutely logical decision. Firstly, Artyom didn’t look his best at the start of the season. Secondly, as a result, he ceased to be included in the main squad of Zenit. In the case of the non-invitation of Sobolev, the head coach also did the right thing.

As a result, we had a technical Smolov, an energetic Tyukavin and a column of Zabolotny “, – quotes the words of the ex-player of the Moscow” Spartak ” “SE”…

Alenichev also added that for Dziuba this is a signal that it is necessary to put himself in order and only then he will be able to receive a call to the decisive matches of the selection.

“The striker himself understands very well that he is not worthy of a chance now. Karpin will definitely not call anyone for old merits, ”said Alenichev.

After six rounds, the Russian national team with 13 points occupies the second place in the table of group H, behind Croatia in additional indicators.

The Russian national team will play the next match on October 8 against the team of Slovakia.

Earlier, former Spartak goalkeeper Anzor Kavazashvili said that no one is able to replace Artem Dziubu in the Russian national team.