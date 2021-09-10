Andrey Skabelka spoke about the reasons for the third consecutive defeat of Lokomotiv

Lokomotiv head coach Andrey Skabelka summed up the results of the meeting with CSKA (1: 3).

“Bad start: we got six minutes of penalties and somehow very timidly played in the minority, conceding two goals. By the end of the second period, they began to come to their senses, but this third goal of CSKA in the majority at the beginning of the third segment … On the positive side, the guys fought to the end, there were chances and opportunities. But the handicap was too big.

The second period was completely under our control. But when you’ve owned the puck for so long in the attacking zone, it should translate into goals. We spent a lot of effort to create these chances – they were thrown 22 times on target, but they didn’t squeeze anything out of it, only at the end of the segment they scored one goal.

Am I satisfied with Polunin and Elesin? Probably, after such a match, you cannot be completely satisfied with anyone. But the guys tried, they didn’t succeed. Three defeats in a row? Well, they were different. With the same SKA it was a good match, solid, serious. With Minsk, not everything worked out for us, perhaps, the date of September 7, the events in Yaroslavl, left an imprint. But today the discipline has let us down. The team did a good job today. We played well in the game “five on five”, the game in unequal compositions did not work out, “the correspondent of the Championship Lev Lukin reports Skabelka.