Apple has prepared an unpleasant surprise for iPhone fans





Apple is going to classify its iPhone 12 smartphones, which are not even a year old, as obsolete. On her website, she still calls them new. It is not yet clear what caused this decision. It is possible that this is due to the imminent release of the iPhone 13 phones, which have not so many differences from their predecessors.

All iPhone 12s are unexpectedly out of date

Apple is preparing to obsolete the iPhone 12 line of smartphones and remove them from production and sale. This became known to the specialists of the ZDnet portal, who found a corresponding mention in the documents provided by Apple to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). They called it a nasty surprise.

All four iPhone 12 phones are listed as legacy in Apple filings. This means that they will disappear from the company’s store in parallel with the announcement of the upcoming iPhone 13, scheduled for September 14, 2021.

In other words, Apple wants to make mobile phones, which it still calls new, a part of its history. Moreover, their ads are currently displayed on the home page of her site, including the American and Russian versions.

One of the main differences between the iPhone 13 and the previous line will be two new body shades.

It is possible that ZDnet called the withdrawal from the sale of the iPhone 12 an unpleasant surprise because it would destroy the hopes of those who hoped to buy the iPhone 12 at a reduced price after the release of iPhone 13. Apple sometimes “cuts” prices for old models with the release of new ones. Such buyers will still have the opportunity to save money, but they will have to choose if nothing changes between the two earlier mobile phones.

For example, Apple’s international lineup still includes the iPhone 11 smartphone, preparing to celebrate its second anniversary in a few days. There is no information yet whether it will receive the status of “obsolete” along with the iPhone 12. or Apple will still consider it relevant.

Proof that the iPhone 12 is a legacy smartphone

The same applies to the budget smartphone iPhone Xr, which Apple released even earlier, in 2018. It is still sold in Russia and other countries of the world and is one of the cheapest iPhones at the moment (from 48 thousand rubles). In this regard, it is second only to the iPhone SE 2020, assembled in the case of the iPhone 8 (2017). You can buy it for 40 thousand rubles.

What’s wrong with the iPhone 12

The FCC filings do not disclose the reasons that prompted Apple to send the entire iPhone 12 line to rest. The company itself does not comment on this either.

Meanwhile, in the same table, where the word legacy stands in front of all iPhone 12s, four more devices of the company are mentioned with the mark “New phone” (New phone). There are no model names in the table. ZDnet experts believe that as a result, Apple’s new products will be called the iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

It is possible that the abandonment of the entire iPhone 12 series may be due to minimal differences between the new devices from their predecessors. None of the informants, including the never wrong Ming-Chi Kuo (Ming-Chi Kuo) did not claim that the new iPhone 13 will have anything revolutionary. Read more about this in the CNews article.

Until the iPhone 13 comes out, Apple continues to call the iPhone 12 the new smartphones, even though they’re almost a year old.

We add that the iPhone 12 became the first Apple smartphones in four years to receive a significantly updated design. Before that, only the iPhone X, announced in September 2017, could boast of such a thing. Like the iPhone 12, it disappeared from Apple shelves just a year after its appearance, giving way to the slightly improved iPhone Xs and Xs Max.

Newer and more expensive

Despite the fact that there is less than a week left before the alleged premiere of the new iPhone 13, their recommended price is still unknown. There is a possibility that in comparison with their predecessors, they will be more expensive.

The reason for this may be the decision of the Taiwanese TSMC, the largest chip manufacturer in the world, to raise prices for its services by 10-20%, depending on the topology used.

The release of processors at 7 nm and newer standards will cost TSMC customers 10% more. This also applies to Apple, whose modern chips are manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology.

But still, the possibility of keeping prices for the iPhone 13 at the level of the iPhone 12 remains. According to Digitimes, Apple’s 2020 line of smartphones is hitting all sales records (with the exception of the iPhone 12 mini), and Apple may decide not to change prices so as not to risk high sales.

According to the portal PhoneArena, Samsung can also keep Apple from raising prices. In a number of countries, it has lowered prices for its flagship Galaxy S21 series, as well as for the new folding smartphone Galazy Z Fold 3. In the case of the iPhone 13 mini, Apple may even set a lower price compared to the iPhone 12 mini against the background of its very weak sales in the global market. The iPhone 14 series, expected in 2022, will most likely not have a mini-smartphone.