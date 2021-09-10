Ariana Grande gets her friends excited about her engagement to her boyfriend

At the end of the year, 27-year-old singer Ariana Grande and her chosen one, luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez, announced their engagement. It would seem to be good news, but it did not inspire everyone close to the artist. As the media found out, not everyone around her believes in the happy ending of this story.

Grande and Gomez began dating only in February, and officially announced their relationship in May. In December, the singer of the hit Thank U, Next surprised her fans by posting a photo with a gorgeous ring with pearls and a diamond on her ring finger on the social network. “Forever”, – the star has hopefully signed the picture.

Friends of Grande and Gomez claim that they are incredibly happy. Their romance developed really rapidly: during the pandemic, they moved in and quarantined together in Los Angeles. Now both are madly in love and try not to be apart for a minute, but they prefer not to flaunt their feelings.

“They are mostly withdrawn and just enjoy the time together,” a source surrounded by the couple told ET.

True, according to him, the couple’s friends are skeptical about the words that this relationship is forever.

“They are very in love right now, but friends believe that the engagement was somewhat hasty,” the source said.

By the way, Grande was already going down the aisle once. Pete Davidson was her chosen one. However, their engagement lasted only four months, from June to October 2018, but never ended with a wedding. Rumor has it that it was the failures on the personal front that forced the singer to be careful and speak more restrainedly about her personal life.

