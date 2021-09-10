Beauty digest: from Mixit toilet spray to Blake Lively’s unusual manicure

Kate Middleton

An unusual spray with a mango scent, masking the smell, an art project with Ekaterina Varnava and Alexander Gudkov, an unusual manicure by Blake Lively. What else they talked about this week in the world of beauty – read in our material.

Kate Middleton slightly changed her hairstyle for the holidays

Kate Middleton got a festive haircut? As the royal reporter Elizabeth Holmes originally noted on Instagram, the Duchess may have gotten her hair cut again. If we compare the photographs taken by the paparazzi near Buckingham Palace, and the footage from December 4 at the Peterlee estate, then the difference is really noticeable.

Someone even suggested that the wife of Prince William simply removed the extended strands.

Blake Lively promotes her husband’s projects through her manicure

The other day, Blake Lively posted on Instagram pictures of her nail design, thereby congratulating the manicurist on his birthday.

It turned out that the drawings have a secret meaning. So, one of them looks like a martini glass (the star even put a hashtag referring to the brand of gin that Ryan Reynolds advertises). If you look closely, another photo shows a tiny Pikachu on one of the actress’s nails. Her husband voiced him in Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.

10-year-old son Kourtney Kardashian loves multi-step skin care

It’s no secret that members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are obsessed with self-care. But, obviously, Courtney has taken the beauty routine to a whole new level. She is sure that you need to take care of your skin from a young age. In a video for the American Harper’s Bazaar, the star showed her son Mason doing beauty treatments.



He has already done a variety of skin care treatments. I advised him to make a moisturizing mask. My mother always instilled in us self-care. She always taught us little ones after a shower to apply nourishing lotion, showed how to shave our legs correctly, She says.

Mixit has released a fragrant spray for … feces

When we saw a new post on the Instagram of the Russian cosmetics brand Mixit, we couldn’t believe our eyes.

We don’t know what it is! If we knew what it was … Our Before You Start Aroma WC Spray Green became the most talked about product in a few days! This is not an air freshener, it is a mango scent toilet spray that neutralizes odors at the very beginning of their appearance, – written under one of the posts.

It turned out that the product is really on sale (it costs about 600 rubles). The idea may not be bad, but why the product is positioned exclusively for women … The creators of the unusual product believe that it “will change the world in which girls are forced to hide natural things.”

To use the product, you need to spray the spray directly into the toilet – there it will create a special film that will keep the smell under water, and instead, a fruity aroma will hover in the air.

Alexander Gudkov, Ekaterina Varnava, Olga Sviblova and others in the photo project of Sasha Gusov

A year ago, the opening of the Still Beauty Space took place in Moscow. Especially for the first birthday, the salon presented an art project by photographer Sasha Gusov (also known as half of the creative duet “Gusonavr”).

The heroes of the shooting were the director of the “Multimedia Art Museum” Olga Sviblova, the founder of the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography Natalia Grigorieva-Litvinskaya, the founder of the Fragmentart Club Irina Volskaya, TV presenter Alexander Gudkov, actress Yekaterina Varnava, director Vasilisa Kuztimina, the creator of the Still-Art Foundation and the beauties Still Beauty Space Elena Karisalova.



Ekaterina Barnabas



Alexander Gudkov



Olga Sviblova



Vasilisa Kuzmina



Elena Karisalova

