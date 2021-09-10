Bitcoin Falls In Price – Other Cryptocurrencies Followed – Cryptocurrency News

Recently, cryptocurrencies have risen in price daily, but the situation has obviously changed.

Cryptocurrency legalized in Ukraine / Photo: REUTERS / Dado Ruvic, Cesc Maymo / Getty Images

The rate of the most popular cryptocurrency – bitcoin – on Monday, August 30, fell in price.

According to the rate at the Ministry of Finance, over the last day it fell by $ 554.34 (-1.14%). By 9:00 Kyiv time, Bitcoin was trading at $ 47,907.

Price of other cryptocurrencies

Ethereum – $ 3168 (-0.77%);

Litecoin – $ 172.19 (-3.03%);

NEO – $ 53.11 (-2.07%)

What the experts say

Specialists’ forecasts regarding the cost of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, are very optimistic. Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Mike McGlone notes that Bitcoin has the potential to reach $ 100,000. He believes that Bitcoin will become digital “gold”.

We also wrote that:

at the beginning of summer 2021, bitcoin lost about half of the price, falling from a record almost 65 thousand dollars, which were fixed in April;

recently, bitcoin was predicted to collapse by another 80%, but the situation has obviously changed;

after Amazon denied rumors about supporting the main cryptocurrency and creating its own digital coin, the price of bitcoin collapsed, and then went up for no reason.

