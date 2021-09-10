Bitcoin is above $ 50 thousand. Reasons and forecast in cards :: RBC.Crypto

More details

The last wave of growth in the value of bitcoin started on June 20. Then the quotes of the first cryptocurrency on the Currency.com crypto exchange dropped to a local minimum of $ 29.2 thousand.Since then, bitcoin has added more than 70% to the price.

Many altcoins are ahead of bitcoin in terms of profitability. For example, over the past week, the price of the Cardano token has risen by 31% and has renewed its all-time high above the $ 2.8 mark. Over the same period of time, the first cryptocurrency has risen in price by only 7%.

The bitcoin rate, like almost all risky assets, was ready for growth, says Karkhalev. According to him, this was facilitated by the super-soft monetary policy of the world’s leading Central Banks.

Financial analyst at Currency.com cryptoexchange believes that the level of $ 54 thousand will open the way for Bitcoin to renew its all-time high.

The technical picture and fundamental factors suggest that Bitcoin is preparing to renew its historical maximum value, suggested a financial analyst at the Currency.com crypto exchange.

Karkhalev called the possibility of a fall in the bitcoin rate to $ 42 thousand in the near future as unlikely. The expert believes that if the breakdown of $ 54 thousand does not take place, the price of the cryptocurrency may drop to $ 48 thousand, after which it will go up again.