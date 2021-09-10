Bitcoin is above $ 50 thousand. Reasons and forecast in cards :: RBC.Crypto

The last wave of growth in the value of bitcoin started on June 20. Then the quotes of the first cryptocurrency on the Currency.com crypto exchange dropped to a local minimum of $ 29.2 thousand.Since then, bitcoin has added more than 70% to the price.

Many altcoins are ahead of bitcoin in terms of profitability. For example, over the past week, the price of the Cardano token has risen by 31% and has renewed its all-time high above the $ 2.8 mark. Over the same period of time, the first cryptocurrency has risen in price by only 7%.

The bitcoin rate, like almost all risky assets, was ready for growth, says Karkhalev. According to him, this was facilitated by the super-soft monetary policy of the world’s leading Central Banks.

Financial analyst at Currency.com cryptoexchange believes that the level of $ 54 thousand will open the way for Bitcoin to renew its all-time high.

The technical picture and fundamental factors suggest that Bitcoin is preparing to renew its historical maximum value, suggested a financial analyst at the Currency.com crypto exchange.

Karkhalev called the possibility of a fall in the bitcoin rate to $ 42 thousand in the near future as unlikely. The expert believes that if the breakdown of $ 54 thousand does not take place, the price of the cryptocurrency may drop to $ 48 thousand, after which it will go up again.

