Blake Lively hid sneakers under a designer dress (photo)

Blake Lively’s first appearance after the birth of her third child turned out to be spectacular.

33-year-old Hollywood actress Blake Lively, who recently attended the premiere of the film “The Main Character” in New York with her husband and part-time performer Ryan Reynolds, was in the spotlight of fashion commentators, writes HELLO!

And the reason was not only her spectacular appearance on the red carpet in a dress from the latest Prabal Gurung collection, emphasizing the toned figure of a celebrity after the birth of her third child.

Prabal Gurung dress, which Blake Lovely chose for publication [+–] Photo: Prabal Gurung

Standing in an underground parking lot, before going public, Blake showed to Instagram followers that she was wearing a pair of Converse high-top sneakers underneath the luxurious designer outfit. The actress raised the hem of her dress to show what she was wearing for the premiere, at the same time showing her slender legs.

The actress had sneakers under her dress. [+–] Photo: Screenshot

However, already on the red carpet, the mother of many children wore shoes that matched the dress more, choosing a pair from Christian Louboutin.

In addition, the celebrity showed other elements of her image in detail. So, in stories, she showed her nails, painted with flowers, rings with diamonds and a clutch in the shape of a star, inlaid with precious stones.



Details of the image [+–]



In another picture, the star showed off her braided ponytail, adorned with Lorraine Schwartz chain beads.

“Diamond pony. This is also my stage name,” the actress signed her mirror selfie.

Ryan Reynolds chose a beige suit from Brunello Cucinnili, a black and white plaid button-down shirt and boots for the launch.

Let us remind you that the film “The Main Hero” will be released on 11 August.