Blake Lively was spotted in New York with three daughters. Rare footage!

The star deftly manipulates its small copies.





Legion-Media

Blake Lively











On Thursday, the 33-year-old actress was captured along with all the heiresses she brings up with her husband Ryan Reynolds. With one hand, Blake Lively pushed the stroller with her older daughters, 6-year-old James and 4-year-old Ines, and with the other, she deftly held the one-year-old baby Betty, who had an absolutely adorable “bee” backpack.

For a walk in New York, Blake chose an all-black outfit, which she complemented with a bag and sandals from Chanel. Before picking up the children, the star cheerfully waved to the waiting paparazzi, which is not typical for Hollywood stars.

In January, the actress spoke frankly about the difficulties she faced after pregnancy. Getting in shape, Blake felt extremely insecure, realizing that most things did not suit her. “This body gave me a child … But instead of being proud of myself, I felt insecure. Just because I didn’t fit into my clothes, ”the star admitted.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively got married in 2012. Last August, the actor for the first time publicly commented on the wedding ceremony, which at one time was heavily criticized. The fact is that for the celebration, the lovers chose a plantation in South Carolina, which in the past belonged to slave owners.