Bottas won the Italian Grand Prix qualifying, Verstappen third, Mazepin last
Mercedes pilot Valtteri Bottas won the Italian Grand Prix qualification. The second place according to the results of the race was taken by his partner Lewis Hamilton, the third was the racer “Red Bull”, the leader of the world championship – Max Verstappen…
Russian racer Nikita Mazepin according to the results of qualification, he became 20th, losing four tenths of a second to his partner Miku Schumachershowing the 18th result.
Formula 1. Italian Grand Prix. Qualification
1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) – 1.08.885
2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +0.096
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.411
4. Lando Norris McLaren +0.434
5. Daniel Riccardo McLaren +0.440
6. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) +0.705
7. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +0.907
8. Charles Leclair (Ferrari) +0.955
9. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +1,056
10. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) +1,253.
Didn’t get into the third segment:
11. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) – 1.20.913
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 1.21,020
13. Fernando Alonso (Alpin) – 1.21.069
14. Esteban Ocon (“Alpin”) – 1.21.103
15. George Russell (Williams) 1.21.392
Did not qualify for the second segment:
16. Nicholas Latifi Williams 1.21.925
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) – 1.21.973
18. Mick Schumacher (Haas) – 1.22,248
19. Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo) – 1.22,530
20. Nikita Mazepin (“Haas”) – 1.22.716.
