Bottas won the Italian Grand Prix qualifying, Verstappen third, Mazepin last

Mercedes pilot Valtteri Bottas won the Italian Grand Prix qualification. The second place according to the results of the race was taken by his partner Lewis Hamilton, the third was the racer “Red Bull”, the leader of the world championship – Max Verstappen…

Russian racer Nikita Mazepin according to the results of qualification, he became 20th, losing four tenths of a second to his partner Miku Schumachershowing the 18th result.

Formula 1. Italian Grand Prix. Qualification



1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) – 1.08.885

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +0.096

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.411

4. Lando Norris McLaren +0.434

5. Daniel Riccardo McLaren +0.440

6. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) +0.705

7. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +0.907

8. Charles Leclair (Ferrari) +0.955

9. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +1,056

10. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) +1,253.

Didn’t get into the third segment:



11. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) – 1.20.913

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 1.21,020

13. Fernando Alonso (Alpin) – 1.21.069

14. Esteban Ocon (“Alpin”) – 1.21.103

15. George Russell (Williams) 1.21.392

Did not qualify for the second segment:



16. Nicholas Latifi Williams 1.21.925

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) – 1.21.973

18. Mick Schumacher (Haas) – 1.22,248

19. Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo) – 1.22,530

20. Nikita Mazepin (“Haas”) – 1.22.716.