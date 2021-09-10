Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited on screen

Пока только для репетиции, но чуть позже и для онлайн-спектакля “Беспечные времена в Риджмонт Хай”.

Finally, fans of the star couple waited for the legendary reunion of their favorites. If not in terms of marital life, then at least acting.

So, the other day there was a virtual skype-rehearsal of the new delivery “Easy Times in Ridgemont High”, based on the comedy of the same name from 1982. It was this youth film that brought popularity to Sean Penn, who is the organizer of the online charity project.

During the rehearsal, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunited, who will play Linda on the screen. Barrett and Brad Hamilton. Recall that since 2005, when the couple decided to officially break up, they did not appear together in common projects…

During the rehearsal, a surprisingly funny scene took place between the ex-spouses, because according to the script, Pitt’s character is living a sexual fantasy about Linda. It was this moment that made the actors laugh uncontrollably.

Also in the online production will appear such actors and stars as Shia LaBeouf, John Legend, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Morgan Freemann and Jimmy Kimmel.

Recall that Pitt and Aniston were married for 5 years – from 2000 to 2005. Over the past year, there were many rumors about their changed relationship, but all of them were caused only by the fact that the actors decided to renew their friendship.

The online production led by Sean Penn intends to raise funds that will then be redirected to help people with COVID-19, as well as to the general fight against the pandemic.