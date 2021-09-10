Brazil – Peru. Forecast and bet for 2.06 / Football predictions

The Brazilian national team will play at home with the team in the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup. The match will take place on September 10 in Recife, beginning at 03:30 Moscow time. Brazil – Peru: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Brazil

The Brazilians were supposed to play Argentina at the end of last week, but the match was eventually canceled a few minutes after the start. Probably everyone has heard about this story, but if suddenly someone does not know what it is about, here is the text, in which all the details of the next South American farce.

Despite the failure of the match with the Argentines, Brazil still continues to top the Latin America qualifying group standings. However, there is no doubt that no one will catch up with the Selesao in this qualification.

In seven previous matches, Tite’s team scored the maximum number. Seven wins with a total score of 17: 2.

Brazil won a 1-0 away win over Chile last week.

Peru

Meanwhile, the Peruvians are trying to move up to at least fifth place, which will allow them to play in the playoffs of qualification. In the meantime, they are seventh, gaining eight points in eight matches.

Last Sunday the national team Peru won a home victory over Venezuela – 1: 0. This was the first home win for Ricardo Gareca’s team in the current selection.

In addition, last week the Peruvians drew at home with Uruguay – 1: 1.

The unbeaten run of the Peru national team in the World Cup qualification is already three matches (two wins and a draw).

Forecast and rate

You can bet on Brazil in this match at 1.36, the bookmakers offer a draw at 4.90, and Peru will win at 9.10.

As usual, there will be no more than three goals in the match, and, most likely, only Brazilians will score.

Bid – Brazil wins + match total under 3.5 per 2.06… This bet has failed to play in only two of Brazil’s seven previous matches in the current qualifier.