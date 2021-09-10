Cameron Diaz answered why she won’t return to the movies

Cameron Diaz has not acted in films since 2014, when she starred in the musical Annie. Soon after, the actress plunged into family life. She married musician Benji Madden, and in 2019 became a mother for the first time – with the help of a surrogate mother, Cameron had a daughter, Raddix.

In addition to household chores, Diaz is also engaged in business – she has her own brand of wine Avaline.

In a new interview on SiriusXM, Cameron said winemaking is now her main job. “Avaline is the only job I do on a day-to-day basis, apart from my responsibilities as a wife and mother. Now I have the fullest life, I feel fulfilled. I have been waiting for this time when I will not have to do anything else. I have no other areas of activity now, ”Diaz shared.

When asked about a possible return to the cinema, Cameron said: “I never say never. That’s the kind of person I am. Will I still appear in the movies? I don’t think about it now, but who knows. Do not know. May be. Never say never”. But I cannot imagine that I, a mother with a small child, was on the set for 14-16 hours a day, away from my daughter. I just can’t be the mother I am now. “

Cameron also expressed sympathy for mothers who are unable not to work and stay at home with their children. “Many mothers have to go to work every day. I really sympathize with them and their children. I am very lucky, I can be with children and be such a mother to them as I should be. This is a great luck and a great privilege, I am very, very grateful for that, ”said the actress.

