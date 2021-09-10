Cardano Launches Daedalus Wallet with Alonzo Version Support | Blockchain24

IOHK, the developer of Cardano (ADA, 3rd by market cap), announced on Twitter that it has released Daedalus wallet version 4.3.1 based on a parallel process.

This is the first version to support the main network of the Cardano Alonzo hard fork (introduction of smart contracts). In addition to supporting the Alonzo mainnet, some performance and UX / UI improvements have been announced.

“Daedalus 4.3.1 offers Alonzo support and includes a countdown to the Alonzo HFC update. It also has improved windowing, improved transaction management and support for the upcoming Trezor hardware wallet firmware update, ”the post said.

To keep the wallet running smoothly, the company advises updating Daedalus prior to the HFC event on Sunday, September 12 at 21:44 UTC.

“For the smooth operation of the wallet, all users are advised to upgrade before the start of the Cardano hard fork,” the developer said. For fun, we’ve also included a countdown. Click the confetti icon in the upper right corner of the screen to see it. “

The Cardano Alonzo hard fork is expected to launch on September 12 at 21:44 UTC.