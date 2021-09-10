Cardano Rises 12% By Investing.com

Cryptocurrency Cardano has grown by 12%



Investing.com – It was trading at $ 2.5390 at 10:18 am (07:18 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 11.90% on the day. This was the sharpest daily rise in cryptocurrency since August 27.

This rise pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 80.7770B, 3.84% of the market cap of all cryptocurrencies. Earlier, at its peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 94.8001B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in a range of $ 2.3969 to $ 2.5497.

Over the past 7 days, Cardano has seen a drop in volume, as it shed 18.06%. The volume of Cardano in the last 24 hours was $ 7.6378B or 4.44% of the total volume of cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 2.0316 to $ 3.0291 in the past 7 days.

Currently, Cardano’s price is still below 18.07% of its $ 3.10 peak, which was reached on September 2.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 46,228.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.31% on the day.

trading at $ 3,479.98 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 6.42%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was previously $ 867.7304B or 41.21% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies, while Ethereum’s market cap was $ 408.2326B or 19.39% of the total cryptocurrency market.