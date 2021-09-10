Cardano Rises 12% By Investing.com

by

Cryptocurrency Cardano has grown by 12%

Investing.com – It was trading at $ 2.5390 at 10:18 am (07:18 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 11.90% on the day. This was the sharpest daily rise in cryptocurrency since August 27.

This rise pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 80.7770B, 3.84% of the market cap of all cryptocurrencies. Earlier, at its peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 94.8001B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in a range of $ 2.3969 to $ 2.5497.

Over the past 7 days, Cardano has seen a drop in volume, as it shed 18.06%. The volume of Cardano in the last 24 hours was $ 7.6378B or 4.44% of the total volume of cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 2.0316 to $ 3.0291 in the past 7 days.

Currently, Cardano’s price is still below 18.07% of its $ 3.10 peak, which was reached on September 2.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 46,228.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.31% on the day.

trading at $ 3,479.98 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 6.42%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was previously $ 867.7304B or 41.21% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies, while Ethereum’s market cap was $ 408.2326B or 19.39% of the total cryptocurrency market.

A warning: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Leave a Comment

© 2021 The Goa Spotlight - All Rights Reserved.