CSKA Moscow – Lokomotiv. Forecast and bet for 2.05 / Hockey Predictions

In the regular season match of the Continental Hockey League, CSKA will host Lokomotiv. The game will take place at CSKA Arena on September 10. The meeting starts at 19:30 Moscow time. CSKA – Lokomotiv: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

CSKA

Taking part in four matches, the Moscow club managed to take 6 points from the opponents and moved to the third line in the Western Conference standings.

At the start of the season CSKA went to Balashikha, where he played the Opening Match with Avangard. But the test at a party turned into a beating for the red and blue – 0: 4.

In the second fight, the wards Sergey Fedorov hacked to death with Dynamo Riga. In the confrontation with the Latvians, CSKA won not without difficulty – 3: 2.

Then the Muscovites had a visit to the Krasnodar Territory for the match against Sochi, where the army team confidently dealt with their rivals – 4: 1. In the last game CSKA beat Ak Bars at Tatneft Arena – 2: 1 OT.

“Locomotive”

The Yaroslavl club played three matches in the new regular season, during which he received 3 points. In the Western Conference standings, he was eighth.

In the first match of the season “Locomotive” at home he met with Dynamo Riga. In a tense confrontation, the Arena 2000 hosts turned out to be stronger – 3: 2.

Then guys Andrey Skabelka was waiting for the game with SKA. In it, Lokomotiv also spent a lot of energy, but lost to the St. Petersburg team in the shootout – 3: 4 B.

Hockey players from Yaroslavl played the third match against Dynamo Minsk. And again Loko lost in a successful battle – 3: 4.

Forecast and rate

CSKA victory is estimated at 2.21, bookmakers give odds for a draw 4.00, and to win Lokomotiv – 3.09…

Yaroslavl scored their first goals in the starting twenty minutes in two out of three matches in the new season.

This did not always help the team somehow, but nevertheless such statistics speaks of Loko’s readiness join the game without delay …

There is no doubt that Skabelka’s guys will find their first chances to score in a duel with the “army team”. Our forecast and bid – Lokomotiv will score in the first period in 2.05.