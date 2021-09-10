“Damn Hot”: Selena Gomez showed a mole in the “hollow of sin”

The singer has convinced fans that her mental and physical health is normal.

28-year-old Selena Gomez delighted fans with new pictures. A hot shot of a celebrity in one bikini was published by the swimwear brand with which the star collaborates. For the first time, the girl boldly bared herself after an operation. The celebrity was treated for lupus, gaining weight in the process of fighting the disease. With pictures from a candid photo shoot, Gomez showed a healthy and lean body.

In the photo, the artist appeared in a bright bikini that reveals the singer’s chiseled waist. The turquoise bodice of the swimsuit favorably emphasized the bronze skin of the ex-lover Justin Bieber. The top of the colorful bikini highlighted Selena’s lush breasts, revealing a spicy mole in the “hollow of sin” to the eyes of fans.

The built star smiles radiantly, looking away. In her long hair there are delicate white flowers, which further add to the singer’s resemblance to the Hawaiian beauties.

Fans were delighted with the hot shot:

“Damn hot”, “Ask her to post this photo on your page!”

On her personal Instagram account, Gomez posted a photo in another swimsuit. This time the choice of the singer fell on a closed model of azure color. The high cut of the leotard accentuates the star’s graceful hips. The girl’s chest is intriguingly peeking out from under the swimwear. The contrasting zipper at the top of the swimsuit adds sexuality to the look.

In front of the camera, the singer poses with her arms raised high. The star took her right leg to the side and put it on a tip, demonstrating not only her own slenderness, but also a deep scar on the inner side of the thigh, received by the celebrity after the operation.