Danya Milokhin took off the head of cardboard Jennifer Lawrence

Show business stars are outraged by Tiktoker’s aggressive act.

18-year-old tiktoker Danya Milokhin provoked a flurry of indignation. The blogger, who recently received the GQ Award for Discovery of the Year, blew the head off a cardboard figure of Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence. Milokhin thought it was funny, and he posted it on the Web.

“Are you a moron ?! Finished! And Danya blows the girls’ heads off, ”shouts his friend, another popular blogger Eldar Dzharakhov.

And all would be fine, but the incident took place at the studio of the secular photographer Dmitry Iskhakov, ex-wife of the singer Polina Gagarina. And the Jennifer Lawrence figurine also belonged to him. The man was outraged by the blogger’s act and shamed him in his instagram account. Coincidence or not, but Milokhin’s video appeared on the Web on November 25, just on the Day of the fight for the elimination of violence against women.

“That upset me. This Jen Lawrence figure belonged to my studio. Didn’t bother anyone. And this is the International Day for the Protection of Women from Violence? Seriously guys? ” – Iskhakov was indignant.

He was also supported by other stars of show business, who are amazed at what idols are now among the younger generation and what they are doing. And users suspected Tiktoker of misogyny.

“Idols of modern youth”, – said the actress Ekaterina Shpitsa.

“You can get as many awards as you want, but you still don’t get brains!” – wrote the showman Timur Rodriguez.

Danya Milokhin deleted the video and hastened to apologize to the public. He explained that he didn’t mean anything bad, but was just fooling around in the studio. He compensated Iskhakov for the broken figurine.

“I didn’t think I could offend anyone with my actions. In no case do I harbor negativity towards girls or specific individuals. I apologize to everyone I have affected by my thoughtless act, ”he wrote both in the comments of the photographer and in his Stories.

Note that this is not the first such trick of young bloggers. For example, the tiktoker Volodya XXL recorded a track with an offensive line about the supermodel Irina Shayk – “I make a milkshake on Irina Shayk’s face”. The reaction was not long in coming, and soon the blogger received a summons from I.V. Shaikhlislamova. (real name Sheik). However, it is not known whether the blogger was punished for insulting the honor and dignity of the model. After the information about the lawsuit appeared, there was no news of the incident.

Recall that the GQ award ceremony took place on November 12 in Moscow. The main award “Person of the Year” was dedicated to all doctors and physicians, however, this was done without taking any precautions – without masks, gloves and respecting social distance. Blogger Danya Milokhin won the nomination “Discovery of the Year”, whose Instagram has 2.7 million subscribers, and TikTok – 9.7 million. Milokhin has become very popular: he records feats with famous artists (for example, with Baskov), attends social events, sometimes on the show “Evening Urgant”, appears on the covers of magazines, etc.

The shocking rapper Morgenstern won the nomination “Musician of the Year”. The newly-minted restaurateur threw the award on the floor right after the award.