Diablo II: Resurrected Personal Trailers for Each Character

Blizzard is actively pretending that everything is fine. While the court proceedings are underway regarding internal scandals and sexual harassment, employees are working with jigsaws to process a remaster of the cult action RPG Diablo II: Resurrected… The updated reading of the classics will be released very soon, but for now it is not a sin to remind fans once again what awaits them.

Throughout the week, Blizzard methodically posted videos, each featuring one of the seven characters. Those who managed to take part in the open beta test could personally see the five heroes in action. But the remaining two – the necromancer and the assassin – were presented to the public just now. Those who skipped testing will be curious to see how old acquaintances have changed and how prettier they are in the new iteration.

Barbarian:



















–

expecting 5 votes

Enchantress:



















–

expecting 5 votes

Paladin:



















–

expecting 5 votes

Amazon:



















–

expecting 5 votes

Druid:



















–

expecting 5 votes

Necromancer:



















–

expecting 5 votes

Assassin:



















–

expecting 5 votes

Diablo II: Resurrected will be released on September 23rd on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch.