Do not cheat: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds funny congratulated each other on Valentine’s Day

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Even such a romantic holiday as Valentine’s Day, 33-year-old Blake Lively and 44-year-old Ryan Reynolds can turn into a fun event. Yesterday, the couple congratulated each other on social networks, but instead of declarations of love and smiles in the form of fiery hearts, they expressed their feelings for each other in their trademark manner – witty and funny.

Ryan shared a video in which his happy wife is riding on an ice floe.

Forever my Valentine for the predicted future,

– he wrote.

To this, Blake responded with another video, showing how her husband helps her dye her hair.

Then I slept with my hairdresser

– commented on Lively’s video.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds constantly make fun of each other on social media. Ahead of last year’s election, the actress did not miss the opportunity to troll her Canadian-born husband after he voted for the first time in the US presidential election. Ryan’s first American election was likened by his wife to his first sex:

This was Ryan’s first time. Understandably, he was scared. It all happened so quickly. That is, very quickly. He began to cry. I pretended to cry too. Then he called all his friends

She joked.

Probably in a similar sense of humor lies the secret of their happy marriage – Blake and Ryan have been married for over eight years and have three daughters together.