Do we really need wireless charging?

What do we imagine when we hear – wireless charging? Today it is most likely a kind of rug, or even a disc, to which the wire from the charging block goes. The phone is put on this disk and starts charging. No magic, just electromagnetic induction. There is a coil in the disc and there is a coil in the phone. They interact with each other and one device receives energy from another.

In fact, the technology itself has existed for quite a long time, and there are no miracles in this, however, somehow it so happened that the presence of wireless charging is mainly the lot of flagships, and the presence of this function in budget phones is rather an exception to the rule. although, knowing how wireless charging works, you understand that there is nothing complicated about it, even though some tech giants can afford to make cases for many dollars, but they are not able to equip their only phone with fast and normally working wireless charging … But, this, too, is rather an exception to the rule, which does not negate the fact that wireless charging is, alas, not a mass phenomenon. Although, relatively recently, when this feature was just beginning to appear in phones, it seemed that in a couple of years, all phones would be able to charge wirelessly. Alas, it didn’t work out. And the most optimistic geeks dreamed that the phones would not need to be charged at all, since they would receive energy constantly from the signal of the cellular network. There was even an opinion that fifth-generation networks would just be able to charge phones using a cellular signal.

Until recently, all this remained a dream and the lot of science fiction writers, but only in part. Yes, the networks of the fifth generation turned out to be not only not what some geeks imagined them to be, but in fact they were not very necessary for mass use. but as for the wireless charging itself, it remained a dream exactly until the moment when first Xiaomi and then Motorola showed their charging stations that can charge devices at a distance of up to several meters.





And if in the case of Xiaomi we are talking about a prototype with vague prospects, which has nothing but a long-standing announcement at the beginning of the year, then Motorola, showing the prototype after Xiaomi, did not stop there, and systematically worked on the device. Together with the last announcement, which took place a couple of days ago, the company announced that it is ready to start selling the charging station almost this year.

I don’t know about you, but this announcement impressed me and made me remember again that it was Motorola that was the pioneer of new technologies for many years, and indeed actually created cellular communications. However, in this whole story there are many “buts”, and I prepared a tin foil hat just in case.









If we talk about the wireless charging that has become traditional today, which in fact is not wireless, since you still need a wire from the block to the disk, and the phone must lie in one place during charging, and preferably motionless, then you can see potential harm to human health in it it is possible only if you try very hard, which cannot be said about the new technology where everything is not so obvious.

Yes, there are still a lot of people in the world who are afraid of the radiation of base stations so much that they are ready to burn and destroy these same cell towers in the hope of protecting themselves from “terrible” radiation, especially when it comes to 5G, through the signal of which the dastardly Reptilians implant chips in humans to control their minds. And it doesn’t matter that those who believe in this have essentially nothing to govern, their faith is strong and their followers are multiplying.

However, if in the case of the transmission of a low-power radio signal, the degree of influence on the body is the subject of long-standing disputes, where none of the parties has yet brought convincing evidence of their own innocence, and this harm can most likely be neglected, then in the case of the transmission of energy everything is not so unambiguously. It is not for nothing that the device presented by Motorola has special sensors that recognize when organic matter is between the charging station and the charged device for a long time and in this case turn off the process of supplying energy.

One can only guess how much the new technology will turn out to be harmless to humans, and if it turns out to be such and becomes widespread, then how long will it take for society to accept this fact and, for the most part, cease to be afraid. After all, on the one hand, skip physics lessons at school and your every day will be filled with miracles. On the other hand, no one canceled healthy skepticism, and, as they say, it is better to overdo it than to miss it, first to see what will come of it, and only then. if everything looks good at first glance, run to the store for a novelty.

Although, for some reason, I am sure that these fears and arguments will not stop enthusiasts and fans of technology, and with an adequate price, the sale of a new type of device will be noticeable, and over time this type of device will become widespread. as happened with wireless headphones, which were not criticized by anyone and for what, ranging from short operating time and “terrible” sound quality, and ending with “terribly harmful” Bluetooth radiation near the head. And what do we have today? Wireless headphones are a mainstream product.

The only thing that is potentially upsetting is some kind of evil fate prevailing over Motorola, because of which the company is often the first to bring revolutionary technology to the market, and this technology is popularized and popularized by another company, which is the best at reinventing someone else.

But, be that as it may, the very fact of the appearance of such devices, albeit in the form of prototypes, albeit with promises of an early launch, pleases me.

Speaking for myself, I answered the question of whether the phone needs wireless charging for myself many years ago, buying only those phones that have this function. If you try to answer the question – am I ready to be among the first buyers of a wireless charging device at a distance, then the answer will be rather yes than no, the main thing is that there is a reasonable cost and compliance with the characteristics declared in the advertisement.

In this regard, I have two questions for you, dear readers: