Doctor Web warned of a new wave of attacks on users of the State Services portal

Doctor Web, a Russian developer of anti-virus programs and services, has warned of a new wave of attacks on users of the State Services portal. According to the company, cybercriminals are actively creating phishing sites designed to steal user credentials, which can later be used to perform unauthorized actions, for example, applying for a loan in the user’s name.

On some days, up to a hundred fake resources appear in the Dr.Web SpIDer Gate database. Currently, there are 173 fake websites of public services in the .ru zone and 17 in foreign domain zones, Kommersant reported, citing information from the co-founder of the StopPhish project, Yuri Drugach. According to Drugach, 64 new fake sites were registered in the .ru zone in July, 19 in August, and 5 in September.

The creators of phishing sites are constantly changing their mailing tactics, trying to lure the victim to a fake resource. In the last recorded cases, mailings were used with information about the need to re-attach to the clinic. The most popular email topics are account problems, debt notification, social payment message.

In this regard, Doctor Web recommends that users adhere to a number of simple rules:

Do not go to the State Services portal using links from emails or carefully check the resource address;

Do not tell anyone the username and password to access the portal;

Use two-factor authentication;