Doping in the Kazakhstan national football team – Valiullin scored 2 goals to Ukraine and got caught doping, the match will be canceled, FIFA regulations; Kazakhstan – Ukraine – September 9, 2021

The national team of Kazakhstan does not cope with the selection for the 2022 World Cup and occupies the last place in the group, but it still nibbles stronger competitors. A week ago, the team heroically held out in a match with a much stronger Ukraine and ended the game in a draw. The quarter-finalists of Euro 2020 failed to defeat Kazakhstan twice in a row.

The main hero of the meeting was the 27-year-old Tobol player Ruslan Valiullin. He scored a double, scoring the decisive goal in stoppage time, and left Ukraine without a victory.

But more than a week later, it turned out that Valiullin, recognized as the best player in the 4th round of the European qualification for the 2022 World Cup, had serious problems. The player has failed a doping test.

The first to report this was the journalist Aydin Kozhakhmet: “It is for this reason that the footballer did not take part in the last match with Bosnia. It is not yet known what prohibited substance was found in Valiullin’s doping test, but, according to my information, everything is bad. “

This morning, Tobol confirmed this information. The main thing from the club’s official statement:

Tobol received information about the initiation of a disciplinary case by UEFA related to a possible violation of anti-doping rules;

an internal audit is underway to determine how prohibited substances could get into the blood of a football player;

the sample was taken after the return match of the 3rd round of the Conference League “Zhilina” – “Tobol”. That is, Valiullin failed the doping test while still in the club.

What will happen to the national team of Kazakhstan after this news? Will the result of the match with Ukraine be canceled?

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Alexander Petrakov, commented on the news as if there is a possibility of revising the result of the game with Kazakhstan:

“I have a negative attitude to this information. I don’t do these things. We drew there, lost two important points. I’m not used to building my happiness on someone else’s grief. “

In fact, this is not the case: according to the current anti-doping regulations, sanctions against a team can only be applied if doping was detected in the analyzes of more than two players. So while worrying about the possible cancellation of the result does not make sense. Not to mention the fact that Valiullin failed the test while still at the club – so it is Tobol that will face troubles and additional checks.

As well as Valiullin himself. The recent case of Vladimir Obukhov from the RPL confirms this – even taking into account the cooperation with FIFA, the Rostov striker was disqualified for six months due to samples taken back in 2013.