Drake will release candles smelling just like him

Drake will soon become a little closer to his fans: the rapper will release a series of scented candles, one of which, judging by the description, smells the same as the musician.

The rapper launches his own fragrance brand Better World Fragrance House. The first five types of candles will be on sale before the winter holidays.

One of them, dubbed Carby Musk, imitates Drake’s personal scent. However, we are talking about the artist’s favorite perfume, which includes notes of musk, amber, suede and velvet. The rest of the candles are called Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts, and Muskoka. Drake has already launched his brand’s website and Instagram, but so far there are no publications there or there.

Drake’s idea reminded many of the recent hit by Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop store – candles called “Smells Like My Vagina”, which sold out in the first days after going on sale. As it turned out, the candle smells completely different from what one might think. The product description says that the fragrance combines “geranium, citrus bergamot, cedar absolute, damask rose and amber seeds” and suggests “seduction and refined warmth.” One such candle cost $ 75.

Gwyneth said that she jokingly compared the scent to her intimate scent when she was developing a candle with her colleagues. The creators decided that such a name would work better than any ad, and it was right.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova