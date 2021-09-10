Elegant trio: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon meet legendary journalist Diane Sawyer

Reese Witherspoon, Diane Sawyer and Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston, 50, and Reese Witherspoon, 43, have thousands of fans all over the world, but sometimes the actresses themselves have to find themselves in the shoes of enthusiastic fans. It happened the other day when a famous journalist, 73-year-old Diane Sawyer, dropped in on the set of The Morning Show.

It should be noted that Sawyer is one of the legends of American television journalism, she began her career back in 1962. It is also noteworthy that Diane can be called a colleague of the on-screen characters Aniston and Witherspoon, because she became famous, among other things, as the host of the Good Morning America show.

On the set, the trio looked very elegant, as required by the dress code of the news broadcast. All the ladies preferred outfits in strict colors: Reese was dressed in a dark blue sheath dress, and Jennifer and Diane preferred trouser sets.

From the meeting with Sawyer, the actresses seem to be delighted and could not resist taking selfies as a souvenir. Reese shared her emotions with followers on Instagram.

Look who came to visit us on the set of “The Morning Show”! Diane Sawyer is a true pioneer in the world of journalism, and she inspires us all,

– wrote Witherspoon.

In the series, which began airing on Apple TV, she plays journalist Bradley Jackson, who is fired from one of the TV channels for disruption. After that, by the will of fate, she finds herself on one of the major TV channels and gets the position of co-host of journalist Alex Levy (played by Jennifer Aniston), who has just lost her former co-host (this role went to Steve Carell).

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Reese often shares photos from the filming on her blog and, it seems, has already completely immersed herself in the world of television journalism, having learned some secrets. So, the actress told the subscribers that on the air the presenters really sit in soft slippers.

On air in 3, 2, 1 seconds! Yes, all news anchors do wear fluffy slippers under the table,

– wrote Reese, confirming her words with a photo.