Emma Stone is pregnant: the actress appeared on the street with a rounded belly

The star of the films “Welcome to Zombieland”, “Achievement of Easy Acts”, “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “La La Land”, 32-year-old actress Emma Stone is pregnant. In fresh photographs of the paparazzi, she is captured with a rounded belly. Pictures of her walk in Los Angeles “in an interesting position” were published by the Daily Mail.

It is known that Stone did not advertise her pregnancy, but did not refute rumors about her either. The journalists added that she recently gave up filming in the Hollywood epic “Babylon” with Brad Pitt (most likely, she will be replaced by Margot Robbie). The official reason is a mismatch in the work schedule, but the press assumed that it was about pregnancy. This is now obvious.

Recall that Emma Stone had a long affair with partner in the movie “The Amazing Spider-Man” Andrew Garfield. Then she fell in love with director Dave McCarey. In 2019, the couple got engaged, the wedding was scheduled for 2020, but it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the actress nevertheless married her chosen one last year, however, she did it secretly, without a magnificent ceremony.

