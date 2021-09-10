Emotions of Emma Radukanu and Leila Fernandez from the historic reaching the final of the US Open – 2021, video, statistics, reaction

Canadian Leila Fernandez and British Emma Radukanu have completely rewritten the history of world tennis on the courts of New York.

The 2021 US Open in women’s singles will forever go down in world tennis history as one of the most sensational tournaments of all time. Present, before the start of the American Major, that an 18-year-old Briton will meet in the Grand Slam final Emma Radukanu and 19 year old Canadian Leila Fernandez no one in their right mind and sober mind could.

The Briton arrived in New York in the rank of 150th in the world rankings and made her way to the main draw through qualifying. In turn, the Canadian started in the USA in the status of the 73rd racket of the world. However, in two weeks spent on the courts of New York, the girls conquered the tennis planet with their game and fell in love with America.





In the first semifinal, the representative of Canada and 23-year-old Belarusian Arina Sobolenko (2nd number of the rating) met. The meeting ended with a victory for Fernandez in three sets – 7: 6, 4: 6, 6: 4. The duration of the match was 2 hours and 21 minutes. On September 6, the representative of Canada turned 19 years old. As such, she became the youngest Grand Slam finalist since 2004, when Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon. The Russian woman was then 17 years old.

The 19-year-old Canadian spent less than two hours in the status of the youngest major finalist since Sharapova’s time. After all, the second run onto the court was 18-year-old British woman Radukanu, who is holding an absolutely incredible tournament in New York. On the way from the first round of qualification to the semifinals of the main draw, Emma played eight matches in a row without losing a single set. The same fate befell the Greek woman Maria Sakkari, whom Emma defeated in the semifinals with a score of 6: 1, 6: 4.

On June 7, 2021, Radukanu played the first match of her career at a professional level. Three months later, on September 11, she will take to Arthur Ashe’s court for her first ever final. This will be the first Grand Slam final between tennis players under 20 since the 1999 US Open, where 17-year-old Serena Williams beat 18-year-old Martina Hingis. Also, the confrontation between Radukan and Fernandez will be the first in the history of the Open Era in which unseeded athletes will play the final of the Grand Slam tournament. Since 1968, this has not happened in either men’s or women’s tennis.

Radukanu advanced to the US Open main draw from qualifying. Before her, no one in tennis – neither in the women’s nor in the men’s tour – managed to reach the Grand Slam finals from qualification. In the main draw, Radukanu did not lose a single set. In total, she gave 27 games to her rivals. No one in the main draw could take more than four games from her in a set. The average rating of her rivals at the base of the Major was 48.67.

Radukanu became the first British woman in 44 years to qualify for the TBSH final. In 1977 Virginia Wade won the title at Wimbledon. Since then, English tennis players have not made it to the Grand Slam finals.

"The teenage queen. An incredible achievement ", – reacted to the historic victory of Radukanu Judy Murray, the mother of the ex-first racket of the world in singles Andy Murray and the ex-first racket of the world in a pair of Jamie Murray.



“Does Emma Radukanu even know what it means to lose a set? Could Leila Fernandez lose control of her nerves? We need answers to these questions right now. How wonderful to see these two amazing young tennis players in the US Open Finals. I look forward to your finale. I am so lucky to be working on this match, ”recently retired tennis player Timia Baczynski, now a commentator on Swiss television, tweeted.





Fernandez won the third top-5 tennis player during the tournament. Earlier, the Canadian defeated Naomi Osaka (3) and Elina Svitolina (5). Before the US Open, she did not have a single victory over the top 5. In New York, Fernandez won four matches in the top 20 – before the tournament she had only one victory of this level. She won all these matches in three sets, taking tie-breaks along the way. The average rating of her rivals was 30.67.

According to the official WTA website, Fernandez previously earned $ 786,772 in professional tennis. Radukanu’s career income at the time of his arrival in New York was $ 303,376. For the title at the Major, the winner will earn $ 2,500,000, while the finalist will receive half as much – $ 1,250,000. Young girls will also make significant progress in the world rankings – in live mode, Layla has already climbed 46 positions (from 73rd to 27th place), Radukanu simultaneously overcame at least 118 positions (from 150th to 32nd). If successful on Saturday, Fernandez will become the 19th number in the rating, while her victory will raise her to 23rd position.

Girls never played with each other on an adult level. But in the junior round they crossed – in 2018 in the second round of Wimbledon, when Fernandez defeated Radukanu – 6: 2, 6: 4. It is curious that fans from Canada will have someone to rejoice for on Saturday anyway. After all, Radukanu was born in Toronto and lived in Canada for the first two years of her life, before moving to England with her parents at a very young age. The final of the US Open – 2021 between Leila Fernandez and Emma Radukanu will take place on September 11, the meeting starts at 23:00 Moscow time.