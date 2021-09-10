Epic Games asks Apple to return Fortnite to South Korea’s App Store and gets rejected

Epic Games, the developer of the popular game Fortnite, applied to Apple to return its developer account to the App Store in South Korea. This would allow Fortnite to be re-released on iOS in that country.

South Korea recently passed legislation prohibiting operators of major app stores, including Apple and Google, from forcing app developers to use their payment systems for in-app purchases. And Epic Games wanted to take advantage of South Korean law and bring Fortnite back to the App Store in that country. As a reminder, Epic Games has been suing Apple in the US since last August for the right of users of the mobile version of its Fortnite game to buy in-game currency and goods directly through the game application, and not through Apple’s payment system. As part of this conflict, Apple closed Epic’s App Store account, during which time this popular game has been unavailable on the Apple App Store. By asking Apple to return a developer account on the South Korean App Store, Epic has pledged to provide users with the ability to pay for purchases through both Epic and Apple’s payment system.

However, Apple said no, stressing that they are not obligated to list Epic Games on the App Store at all. “As we said, we would welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else,” Apple said in a statement, Reuters. their developer account. “

Alena Miklashevskaya