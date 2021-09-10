Epic Games has asked for Fortnite to be returned to the AppStore. Apple replied

On September 9, a message appeared on the official Twitter of Fortnite Battle Royale that Epic Games approached Apple with a request to restore the developer’s account in the AppStore on its own terms, that is, with the ability to pay for microtransactions both through Apple Pay and the company’s own service. Epic Games motivated its request by the law passed in South Korea, according to which operators of app stores, including Apple, are obliged to allow developers to use their own payment systems.

Apple responded promptly to Epic Games’ request with a rejection: “As previously reported, we would be delighted to return Epic to the AppStore if [Epic Games] will agree to abide by the same rules as the rest. ” The message from Apple also states: “Epic has found a breach of contract and there is currently no legal basis for recovering a developer account.”

As a reminder, the popular Fortnite Battle Royale was removed from app stores by Apple and Google after Epic Games added the ability to pay for microtransactions through its payment system to the game. Epic Games believes the 30% commission charged on these app stores is not fair to game developers. Apple and Epic Games have been in court for a long time.