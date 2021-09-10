“Exactly Angelina Jolie”: Kostenko was captured with a rounded tummy

The model combined trendy print with delicate accessories.

Anastasia Kostenko. Photo: Instagram.com/kostenko.94

In one of the latest publications of the personal microblog of the beloved football player Dmitry Tarasov – Anastasia Kostenko – a fresh photo of a celebrity in a home outfit with an emphasis on a big belly appeared.

The mother of two girls – Milana and Eva – posed in front of the mirror in pajamas with a fashionable print. Kostenko chose a crop top with thin straps and loose-fitting trousers with a leopard design. Anastasia gathered strands of hair from her face and tied them with a velvet ribbon. The bow accessory echoed the dark spots on the clothes.

By the way, earlier Olga Buzova’s sister boasted an outfit with an animal print. Anna Buzova put on a dress with stripes like a zebra. And the daughter of Dmitry Malikov showed a pistachio-colored dress with spots like a wild cat. Stefania combined a leopard-print flowing product with milky sandals.

Anastasia Kostenko
Anastasia Kostenko. Photo: Instagram.com/kostenko.94

“The most beautiful photo in women is during pregnancy”, “A beautiful and cute girl”, “Nastya! You are beautiful! How old is your tummy? “,” What a beautiful, pleasant, sincere “,” Exactly Angelina Jolie “,” Pretty Nastya “, admirers admired Anastasia and her interesting position.

We will remind, earlier Anastasia Kostenko came to dinner with her husband in a dress with a trendy collar. The pregnant companion of Dmitry Tarasov portrayed a schoolgirl with the help of a massive accessory.

