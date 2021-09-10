“Exactly Angelina Jolie”: Kostenko was captured with a rounded tummy

In one of the latest publications of the personal microblog of the beloved football player Dmitry Tarasov – Anastasia Kostenko – a fresh photo of a celebrity in a home outfit with an emphasis on a big belly appeared.

The mother of two girls – Milana and Eva – posed in front of the mirror in pajamas with a fashionable print. Kostenko chose a crop top with thin straps and loose-fitting trousers with a leopard design. Anastasia gathered strands of hair from her face and tied them with a velvet ribbon. The bow accessory echoed the dark spots on the clothes.

By the way, earlier Olga Buzova’s sister boasted an outfit with an animal print. Anna Buzova put on a dress with stripes like a zebra. And the daughter of Dmitry Malikov showed a pistachio-colored dress with spots like a wild cat. Stefania combined a leopard-print flowing product with milky sandals.

“The most beautiful photo in women is during pregnancy”, “A beautiful and cute girl”, “Nastya! You are beautiful! How old is your tummy? “,” What a beautiful, pleasant, sincere “,” Exactly Angelina Jolie “,” Pretty Nastya “, admirers admired Anastasia and her interesting position.

We will remind, earlier Anastasia Kostenko came to dinner with her husband in a dress with a trendy collar. The pregnant companion of Dmitry Tarasov portrayed a schoolgirl with the help of a massive accessory.

