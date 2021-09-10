Facebook unveils Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses – Wylsacom

Facebook has officially unveiled its first Stories smart glasses, developed in collaboration with Ray-Ban.

What is interesting about them?

Ray-Ban Stories look like regular glasses. For such devices, this is already good. When ordering, you can choose from three frames, different lenses and colors. There are 20 combinations in total.

Along the edges of the lenses are two 5MP cameras for photo and video. The built-in memory in the glasses is enough for 500 photos or 30 videos of 30 seconds duration.

Photos and videos are square, that is, you can’t normally publish in an Instagram story, although, it would seem, this is the most logical placement of the footage.

To take a photo, you can press the button on the shackle or say “Hey Facebook, record a video.” Next to the right camera is an indicator light that comes on every time a recording is in progress. Facebook assures that photos and videos are not analyzed in any way, however, a social network account is required to use glasses.

Speakers are built into the temples. That is, you can listen to music, podcasts and answer incoming calls. Will people around you hear your music? Yes, but very distantly. It’s definitely not worth worrying about. A similar design is used in Bose Frames sunglasses and no one really complains.

Playback control is carried out using the touch panel in the bow.

The set includes a hard case with the ability to charge glasses three times. One battery charge lasts 6 hours, a full charge lasts 1 hour.

The price of glasses varies from 299 to 379 dollars (approximately 21 800 – 27 700 rubles), depending on the frame and selected lenses. You can place your order on the Ray-Ban website and in stores in the US, Canada, UK, Italy, Ireland and Australia.