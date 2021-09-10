Fisenko told why he decided to terminate the contract with Ak Bars and move to Dynamo M

Dynamo Moscow forward Mikhail Fisenko explained why he decided to leave Kazan “Ak Bars”.

“At Dynamo, I’m fine now. The main thing is that the team is good and you clearly understand what the coaches want from you. The arena is cool. I would like to see the full stands as soon as possible!

What made you terminate the contract with Ak Bars by mutual agreement? We had a good conversation with the Ak Bars management and understood each other. We parted without complaint. Frankly, I would like to get more playing time. Therefore, after the end of the season, I began to think about the transition. There was a good offer from Dynamo. In Kazan, they met me halfway – they let me go without any problems.

Did you discuss your role in the team with Alexey Kudashov? I perfectly understand my functions. Moreover, I recently played in teams where the role of each player on the ice is clearly defined. At Dynamo, we also talked a lot about this with the head coach. Therefore, I know what is required of me. There are definitely no problems here, ”Fisenko quotes the official website of Muscovites.