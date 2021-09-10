forecast and rate for 1.83 / Today at 14:00

On September 11, at the Russian Railways Arena in Moscow, Lokomotiv will play against the Samara Krylia Sovetov in the 7th round of the RPL. The starting whistle will be given at 14:00 Moscow time. Lokomotiv – Wings of the Soviets: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Locomotive”

Last season “Locomotive” finished in third place in the RPL standings and won the National Cup, beating Krylia Sovetov in the final with a score of 3: 1.

In the current company, the “railroad workers” did not yet know the bitterness of defeat, gaining 12 points in six games, with which they are currently in fourth position in the standings.

The “green-reds” started in this championship with two victories in a row, after which they painted two worlds in a row, one of which was at home with last year’s champion Zenit – 1: 1.

All football predictions

In the last two days of the championship, Lokomotiv first defeated Krasnodar at home with a score of 2: 1, and then shared points in the derby with Dynamo, ending the meeting with a score of 1: 1.

“Wings of Soviets”

“Wings of Soviets”, who became the winners of the first Russian division last season, are still tenth in the elite with seven points.

The Samara team lost the first three meetings in the RPL. In the first round, the Wings in their native walls suffered a fiasco from Akhmat with a score of 1: 2, then lost to Moscow Spartak 0: 1 at home and Arsenal 1: 2 in Tula.

After that, the “Volzhans” did not concede. In the fourth game day, Krylia Sovetov scored an away draw with Rubin 1: 1, and then won two victories in a row.

So, at first, Krylya Sovetov defeated Sochi at home with a score of 1: 0, and in the last round they beat Ufa away with a score of 2: 1.

In the last five head-to-head meetings of these clubs, the “railroad workers” won three times and there was a draw twice. Moreover, in four out of five cases, both teams scored.

Forecast and rate

In this fight, the bookmakers give preference to the owners. They offer to win Lokomotiv – 1.83…

For Victoria “Wings of the Soviets” give – 4.54, draw scored – in 3.86…

And although Krylyshki have recently improved their game, in Moscow they have little chance of success with Loko, with whom they play extremely unsuccessfully.