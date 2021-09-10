Former Ant Group and Uber CEO Appointed President of Binance.US

Binance has announced the appointment of Brian Schroeder as president of the American division of the bitcoin exchange.

Today, we are excited to welcome Brian Shroder as President of https://t.co/AZwoBOgsqS! As a former senior executive at Ant Group and Uber, Brian brings a wealth of experience to the team. Welcome, Brian! Https: //t.co/YiqgZHoglE pic.twitter.com/I2nA63A7aF – Binance.US 🇺🇸 (@BinanceUS) September 9, 2021

“As President, Brian will oversee the company’s strategy and execution, fundraising, business and corporate development, and manage the firm’s legal, human resources, product and technology functions,” the statement said.

Schroeder previously led business development at Ant Group, a subsidiary of Chinese internet giant Alibaba. He also oversaw the company’s activities in Southeast Asia. Prior to that, the specialist served as head of strategy and business development at Uber in the Asia-Pacific region.

“I look forward to sharing our exciting story with the wider investment community as we begin our journey to IPO“- said Schroeder.

In April, Binance.US hired Brian Brooks, former head of the Treasury Comptroller’s Office, as CEO. In July, he left the company, citing “different views on strategic direction of development” as reasons.

Later, the media wrote about Brooks’ conflict with the head of Binance Changpeng Zhao. Joshua Sroge, Chief Financial Officer of the American division, took up his position temporarily.

As a reminder, in September Zhao announced plans for Binance.US to conduct a public offering on the US stock market in the next three years.

