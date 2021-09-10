Former fiancé Julia Roberts spoke about the biggest scandal with her participation

The other day, during Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast, two “exes” Julia Roberts

met to publicly discuss the drama that once played out with the participation of themselves and Julia. So, Kiefer Sutherland, who almost became the husband of Roberts, got the opportunity to express everything he thinks in the face of his opponent.

In fact, this story happened a long time ago. Its participants decided to remember her just on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Roberts’ wedding, canceled at the last moment. Then Julia was officially betrothed to Sutherland, but on the day of her marriage, instead of becoming his wife, she ran away with the groom’s best friend Jason Patrick. And this incident became one of the loudest scandals of the 1990s.

Julia at that time had already become a star of the first magnitude, having played in “Pretty Woman”. Therefore, her personal life was in the spotlight. All the media discussed the details of the planned ceremony, which was to take place on June 14, 1991. They wrote that the wedding was to take place in the pavilion of the Twentieth Century Fox studio – on a stage disguised as a garden, and one and a half hundred guests were invited to it. Among them was the groom’s friend Jason Patrick.

What a shock everyone had to endure, and especially Kiefer himself, when it became known that there would be no wedding, since the bride fled to Ireland with Patrick on the day of her marriage that never took place! Sutherland had no idea what his bride was up to. When the host asked Kiefer during the podcast if he had forgiven Julia and Jason, he admitted sadly: