Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X Stormbreaker Expedition First Look – New Gameplay

Channel Don Joewon Song posted a fresh 15 minute race demo Forza horizon 5… The entire gameplay is recorded from Xbox series x …

The first half of the video is devoted to the passage of a storm expedition, where the player, accompanied by partners and a scout plane must move to the next expansion point of the Horizon Festival on the coast, the path to which lies through a lost settlement in the jungle. Having reached the location with the ancient temple, a group of riders on modified Ford Bronco R sets up a radio beacon there and then goes to its main target, landing in the very epicenter of a raging storm.

Following the expedition, you can watch classic racing competitions while driving Chevrolet Corvette C8 and Toyota Supra GR on two tracks – Horizon fesival and Playa azul… They were previously shown on developer streams, but now they are available in good quality.

Previously Playground Games has confirmed over 400 vehicles available for Forza Horizon 5, with more to come.

The game will be released November 9… Premium Edition pre-customers will receive early access from November 5…

