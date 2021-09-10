Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

The cost of the iPhone 11 Pro Max has dropped by 30 percent. This is reported by the publication Hi-Tech Mail.ru.

According to the project catalog, the flagship model of 2019 fell in price in Russian retail. A device with a basic 64 gigabyte drive is available for 68-69 thousand rubles. At the same time, at the start of sales, the iPhone 11 Pro Max was estimated at 100 thousand rubles. According to journalists, “iPhone 11 Pro Max has incorporated the best features of its line, although the price of it” bite “.”

The record-breaking model is the top-end in the 2019 series of Apple smartphones. The device cannot be bought in the Apple online store, but it remains available from the company’s partners and unofficial retailers.

The flagship device has a 6.5-inch OLED screen, Apple A13 Bionic chip, four gigabytes of RAM, triple camera with 12 megapixel lenses each with night mode. The device also received a Face ID biometric scanner, fast charging, NFC, stereo speakers.

Probably, another reduction in the price of a smartphone is due, among other things, to the imminent announcement of the iPhone 13 series phones. The event is scheduled for September 14th.

At the end of summer, it became known that the compromise iPhone SE released in 2020 also fell at a record price. The device sold earlier for 40 thousand rubles became available for 33 thousand rubles.