Games: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

The release of an improved version of Grand Theft Auto V for next-generation consoles has been postponed to 2022. This became known during the presentation of the PlayStation Showcase, the trailer for the title is available on YouTube.

“While we are thrilled to bring GTA V to the latest generation consoles, the game needs a few additional months to tweak and tweak,” Sony said in a statement. Company representatives noted that they would be happy to share new details about the release in the near future. The multiplayer version of GTA Online was also thwarted.

Thus, the release of GTA V will be delayed until March 2022. The Sony announcement means that the release of the updated version of the popular game from Rockstar for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles will not take place until the end of the year.

Grand Theft Auto V will be adapted to work with solid state drives found in Sony and Microsoft consoles. Improvements in graphics and performance are expected, and the character switching feature in the single player campaign will be seamless.

Sony has announced the release of a new version of GTA V for PS5 in summer 2020. The original version of the title was released in September 2013 for the PlayStation 3.