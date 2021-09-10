Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk – on the podium, Megan Fox

While the Venice Film Festival is heading towards the culmination (closing ceremony) in Italy, on the other side of the ocean, a couture holiday is in full swing – New York Fashion Week. Yesterday, despite the cloudy and rainy weather, a fashion show of the new spring-summer Moschino collection took place.

This time, the inspiration for the creative director Jeremy Scott was “kidals” – the so-called “grown-up children”. Therefore, all the dresses, coats and costumes that were presented on the catwalk were full of the brightest colors and cartoon prints with images of different animals, and in the hands of the models were handbags in the form of children’s sandbox buckets and bottles. The accessories matched – some of the girls had headbands with modules on their heads that are hung over the cribs.

Jeremy’s favorite models took part in the show: Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid, Stella Maxwell and Winnie Harlow. Aaron Philip made her catwalk debut – the first transgender model with cerebral palsy, who also signed a contract with a large modeling agency Elite Model Management New York. There were also many stars in the auditorium: in particular, in the front row sat Megan Fox, Karen Elson, Diplo and Tommy Dorfman – the star of the TV series “13 Reasons Why”, who recently came out as a transgender woman.

Irina Shayk

Gigi Hadid

Taylor hill

Winnie Harlow

Tommy Dorfman

Jeremy Scott

Megan Fox