Google brings new Material You design to branded Android apps Gmail, Calendar and Docs

Google has begun rolling out a new Material You design for Gmail, calendar, documents, and other Android apps. The new look will include changes to the navigation bar, improved function buttons, and a Google Sans font for better readability. This is part of a larger Android 12 redesign that includes larger buttons, tweaked colors, smoother animations, and a number of other built-in app changes.

The app design changes mean that smartphones running Android 12 will now be able to match colors inside Google branded apps with the home screen wallpaper to achieve what Google calls “a more dynamic and personalized look.” However, existing custom color schemes and color coding for files and folders will remain unchanged.

The end result of Google’s efforts are small but noticeable changes to apps like Gmail, Calendar, and Docs. The company is increasingly leaning towards rounding corners and other aesthetic changes.

Design changes are already available in Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Sheets and Slides. They will also appear on Meet on September 19 and on the calendar from September 20. All changes are available for both private Google accounts and Google Workspace customers.