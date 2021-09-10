Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that she got fat in quarantine

In her blog on the Goop website, Gwyneth Paltrow told how she lifted all dietary restrictions for herself during the quarantine and what this led to.

The actress admitted that last year she gained more than 6 kilograms and for a long time “did not want to do anything about it.” “I felt like wine, pasta, biscuits and cheese were helping me get through this time,” Gwyneth said.

Earlier in a podcast with Dr. Will Cole, Paltrow also said that during the pandemic she moved away from her diet and all the time “ate pasta and drank alcohol.” By now, Gwyneth has already gotten rid of most of the gained kilos, however, according to the actress, this time it was harder than usual. 48-year-old Gwyneth attributed this to age and the coronavirus suffered at the beginning of the year.

“Before, if I gained weight and I wanted to lose weight, I just switched to a healthy diet, trained hard, and after a few days everything went away. And it didn’t work last year. I have noticed that my metabolism has slowed down over the past couple of years. I know this is due to the approaching menopause. As women age, their metabolic rate slows down by 30 percent. And partly this may be due to the fact that at the beginning of the pandemic, I was ill with covid, ”- shared Paltrow.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova