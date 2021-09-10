Gwyneth Paltrow confesses that Robert Downey’s kisses felt like brotherly

On October 13, Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow invited her co-star Kate Hudson to chat on her podcast, The Goop. The two women discussed many of their concerns, and also touched on the topic of unsuccessful on-screen kisses.

Kate, for example, is not happy with the way she kisses in the movies and wants it to look better. The actress twice played in a pair with handsome Matthew McConaughey, but every time it came to kissing, the woman got in the way.

“For example, when we kissed at the end of Fool’s Gold, we were in the ocean, we had a plane crash, and he had snot all over his face,” Hudson said angrily.

Paltrow remembered that her worst kiss was with Robert Downey Jr. in The Avengers.

“When I kissed Robert, I thought, ‘You must be kidding. It’s like kissing my brother, ”she shared.

We add that Paltrow and Downey played lovers throughout a number of films in the MCU, and in the end their characters even had a daughter.