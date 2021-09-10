Gwyneth Paltrow in a short dress conquered the carpet

by

April 24, 2018 1:08 pm

“Avengers: Infinity War” premiere in Hollywood

The movie “Avengers: Infinity War” premiered in Hollywood. In addition to Scarlett Johansson in an updated look and with her new boyfriend, 45-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow shone on the red carpet.

For the event, the actress chose a short golden dress from the Retrofete brand for $ 580 (about 15 thousand UAH), which successfully emphasized her long slender legs. The actress complemented her image with sandals from Jimmy Choo to match the dress.

gettyimages-950551916

Gwyneth Paltrow

Photo: Getty
gettyimages-950546102_01

Gwyneth Paltrow

Photo: Getty
.png_23
Photo: screenshot fwrd.com

We will remind, Gwyneth Paltrow recently got married. With her husband Brad Falchuk, they played a wedding, to which they invited 400 guests. According to the Daily Mail, the actress arranged a secret wedding ceremony, inviting 400 guests to it, including Steven Spielberg, Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Liv Tyler, Reese Witherspoon, Demi Moore and many others.

Earlier, Gwyneth Paltrow spent time with her ex-husband and children and shared a rare photo.

Watch a video about which of the stars is wearing millions of shoes:

Anna Ponomarenko

Anna Ponomarenko
"Stars" Section Editor

Anya follows current events in the world of show business, and also conducts exclusive interviews with stars. Has 3 years of experience in the media. Previously, she worked as a correspondent for the press service of the New Channel. Graduated from the Institute of International Relations of the NAU. By profession – analyst of consolidated information, translator. Leads a personal blog about journalism behind the scenes.

