Gwyneth Paltrow in a short dress conquered the carpet

“Avengers: Infinity War” premiere in Hollywood

The movie “Avengers: Infinity War” premiered in Hollywood. In addition to Scarlett Johansson in an updated look and with her new boyfriend, 45-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow shone on the red carpet.

For the event, the actress chose a short golden dress from the Retrofete brand for $ 580 (about 15 thousand UAH), which successfully emphasized her long slender legs. The actress complemented her image with sandals from Jimmy Choo to match the dress.

We will remind, Gwyneth Paltrow recently got married. With her husband Brad Falchuk, they played a wedding, to which they invited 400 guests. According to the Daily Mail, the actress arranged a secret wedding ceremony, inviting 400 guests to it, including Steven Spielberg, Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Liv Tyler, Reese Witherspoon, Demi Moore and many others.

Earlier, Gwyneth Paltrow spent time with her ex-husband and children and shared a rare photo.

