“He always liked her, and it’s mutual”: insiders talked about the relationship between Kylie Jenner and Drake

Almost two months ago, it became known about the separation of 22-year-old Kylie Jenner and 28-year-old Travis Scott. Although there is no talk of a final breakup (sources claim that the parents of baby Stormi just took a break, continue to communicate regularly and maintain a good relationship), Kylie has already been credited with a new romance. So, at the end of October, rumors appeared that Jenner is now dating 33-year-old rapper Drake.

The press reported that Kylie spends a lot of time with the performer and his friends, and was also among the guests at a party on the occasion of his birthday. In addition, together they were seen at the Halloween celebration.

Since neither Kylie nor Drake comment on the situation, insiders rushed to clarify, as always.

Drake has always liked Kylie, and it’s mutual. They now hang out a lot and see each other more often than it was before, because in fact Kylie is now free, and they live next door,

– one of the sources shared with US Weekly.

Kylie and Drake’s friendship has recently taken on a romantic character. At his Halloween party, they were affectionate with each other and exchanged glances constantly, – added another insider to his words.

According to them, Kylie and Drake had feelings for each other before, but due to circumstances, they did not take any action.

They had known each other for a long time and had been friends for a very long time, but there was always a spark there. But they have a difficult situation, like Kylie and Travis now,

– said an anonymous person from the entourage of stars.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott with daughter Stormi

However, it seems that now Kylie and Drake do not want to take rash steps.

Drake and Kylie don’t want to jeopardize their friendship by crossing any boundaries in their relationship. Drake has no intention of taking on a fatherly role with Stormy. As long as they have fun without committing themselves and want to continue to be friends and support each other,

– concluded the source.

We will remind, earlier Drake met with Rihanna, and this romance has become clearly one of the brightest in the music industry in recent years. Although the relationship was short-lived, Drake admitted that his feelings were serious, and he even wanted children from Rihanna. Last year, it became known that Drake has an illegitimate son, Adonis Graham, from the French porn actress Sophie Brusseau. The baby was born in October 2017, but Drake confirmed his paternity only in the summer of 2018.